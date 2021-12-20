Council home starts in London reach highest level in 40 years

A total of 4,689 new council homes were started in the capital in the 2020-21 financial year through the mayor’s Building Council Homes for Londoners programme, higher than the 4,459 homes built in 2019/20.

Sadiq Khan hailed the news and said the number of council homes started annually has increased six-fold since the 774 built in the year before he took over as mayor.

Comparatively, there were 9,128 council home starts in 1979, dropping to 3,853 in 1980 and declining throughout the decade. Only 50 council homes were started in London between the 1995-96.

In November, government figures showed that affordable housing starts in England dropped by 16% last year as coronavirus restrictions severely hit council and housing association development.

But they also showed that councils delivered 6,873 affordable homes in 2020-21, representing 13% of overall completions in England and the second-highest recorded number since 1991-92. The highest figure recorded since 1991-92 – 7,438 – was in 2019-20.