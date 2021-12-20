Council home starts in London reach highest level in 40 years

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Council home starts in London have reached their highest level since the 1970s, with nearly 4,700 properties started in the past year.
A total of 4,689 new council homes were started in the capital in the 2020-21 financial year through the mayor’s Building Council Homes for Londoners programme, higher than the 4,459 homes built in 2019/20.
Sadiq Khan hailed the news and said the number of council homes started annually has increased six-fold since the 774 built in the year before he took over as mayor.
Comparatively, there were 9,128 council home starts in 1979, dropping to 3,853 in 1980 and declining throughout the decade. Only 50 council homes were started in London between the 1995-96.
In November, government figures showed that affordable housing starts in England dropped by 16% last year as coronavirus restrictions severely hit council and housing association development.
But they also showed that councils delivered 6,873 affordable homes in 2020-21, representing 13% of overall completions in England and the second-highest recorded number since 1991-92. The highest figure recorded since 1991-92 – 7,438 – was in 2019-20.
In August, the Greater London Authority named partners for its £3.46bn 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme, including 23 local authorities.
It is hoped the new programme, combined with the remainder of the extended 2016-23 programme, will see 79,000 new affordable homes started over the next five years.
The majority of the homes in the 2021-26 programme are set to be for social rent and delivered by local authorities.
Mr Khan said: “The 1970s was the last great period of municipal homebuilding, before 40 years of decline saw us inherit a mere trickle of council home construction in 2016.
“I am proud to say that we have breathed new life into homebuilding in London, with boroughs across the capital rising to the challenge of building the homes Londoners so desperately need.
“The new standards enshrined in my London Plan will ensure council homes of the 2020s are a new generation of spacious, light, green homes that will serve generations to come.
“These homes will set the standard nationally when it comes to design, sustainability and safety.”
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