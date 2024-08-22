Council homes delayed after modular house builder enters administration

A London council said some of its new homes will be delayed after the “frustrating” collapse of a modular house builder #UKhousing

Greenwich had been working with Modpods on two sites through its Greenwich Builds programme.

All 122 staff members were made redundant on 11 July when no buyer was found for the Coventry-based business.

The Royal Borough of Greenwich said it was working to get its homes built as soon as possible, with homes on two sites affected by the collapse of house builder Modpods International.

Sam Manners House comprised 32 homes, including eight houses, and was due to complete this year. The Brooks comprised 80 homes, including 58 family homes and 22 flats, and had a development value of £32m.

A spokesperson for the London borough told Inside Housing: “One of our contractors, Elkins Construction, had appointed Modpods to deliver the homes on two of our Greenwich Builds sites at Sam Manners and The Brooks, which are currently affected.

“Modpods going into administration is frustrating news that sadly will delay delivery of some of our new council homes.”

The council said it was working with Elkins to “understand how it will manage the impact of Modpods’ administration and agree a solution to getting the homes built as soon as possible”.

It added: “We understand that for neighbours and residents around these affected sites it prolongs the uncertainty. As soon as we have a clear way forward, we will share this with local residents.”

Greenwich also pointed out that Modpods was one of several modular house builders to have entered administration in recent years, with the industry struggling with cost inflation and supply chain challenges.

Earlier this month, Modpods’ administrators, KRE Corporate Recovery, said that relocating the builder’s trading premises had been “significantly more costly and took much longer to finalise than anticipated”. Modpods had sought to find a new factory to scale up building to 1,200 homes a year.