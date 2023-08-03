Council housing rent arrears rise significantly, survey finds

The study, conducted by council housing organisations the National Federation of ALMOs (NFA) and the Association of Retained Council Housing (ARCH), surveyed 28 local authorities and ALMOs across England that together manage 294,000 homes, close to a third of the sector.

It found that 85% of landlords reported higher rent arrears among their tenants. The number of households in arrears has risen 4% in the past year, from 97,220 to 101,203. Meanwhile, the amount these households owe has risen by 11% to more than £60m.

The average amount owed by each household in arrears rose from £427 to £527, up 23% – about an additional week’s rent.