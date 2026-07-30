Council identifies over 3,000 potential housing sites with AI

Lewisham Council has identified more than 3,000 small sites with housing development potential using artificial intelligence (AI).
In a pilot funded by the PropTech Innovation Fund Round 4, the south-east London local authority used an AI-based mapping tool to find potential sites to support planning policy work and housing delivery.
The technology – Small Sites AI Finder – was developed with architect RCKa.
The pilot aimed to identify where small site opportunities are, reduce reliance on manual identification, support delivery on small sites alongside larger developments, and understand how existing small sites design guidance was affecting housing delivery.
According to the case study, published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), small sites make an “important contribution” to housing delivery in the borough but finding them relies “heavily” on officer knowledge and manual reviews.
“This made it difficult to assess the potential for housing on small sites consistently or at scale,” it said.
The council worked with its supplier to develop the Small Sites AI Finder, an interactive online map designed to identify small sites with development potential.
The team trained the AI model using examples of typical small site shapes and sizes within freehold boundaries.
The pilot identified more than 3,000 small sites, with development potential of an estimated 9,700 homes.
Lewisham’s housing delivery team is now exploring use of the tool and considering opportunities that may be suitable for future delivery or land disposal.
According to MHCLG, the council found that AI tools can help identify potential sites at scale, but outputs require officer review and the quality of training data has a “significant impact” on identification accuracy.
It found that small sites vary widely in form, making automated identification “challenging”.
“Overall, the pilot showed that AI can support small site identification work at scale, but must currently be combined with manual officer review and other analysis to determine whether a site has potential for housing delivery,” MHCLG said.
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