Council investigation launched after ‘illegitimate’ payments of £15.8m HRA fund spent elsewhere

A probe has now begun looking at decisions taken at Nottingham City Council after it was discovered that money that made up part of its Housing Revenue Account (HRA) fund was used to fund non-housing activities, which is prohibited by government rules.

The Labour-run council said the “serious issue” was brought to light during the ongoing review of its financial governance and practices.

It had found that money, accumulated since 2014-15 from the HRA, had been incorrectly credited to the general fund for all council services.

The HRA is strictly ringfenced for transactions related to council housing landlord functions and cannot be used for other purposes.

A draft report on the issue, commissioned and received by the council from the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), made a number of recommendations.

The council said it is “acting without delay” while it waits for a final version of the report, with steps being taken to refund the HRA with the full amount.

This will not directly affect the council’s revenue budget for day-to-day services, it said.