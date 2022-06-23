Council issues correction after criticising consultant for ‘very disappointing’ report on Lakanal House sister block

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Southwark Council has issued a correction following its criticism of a consultant after it said it was “very disappointed” with a report it commissioned from it looking into the sister block of Lakanal House.
In a June newsletter to residents of Marie Curie House in Camberwell, south London, the council said it wanted to “clarify” its previous statement – which involved Frankham Consultancy Group – as “we now recognise the draft we were given access to is not a completed version”.
The council said the report is still being drafted and is now expected to be completed in July.
It followed the May newsletter, in which the council criticised the consultant for its commissioned report on why it took over a decade for fire safety risks to be discovered at Marie Curie House, the sister block of Lakanal House, arguing that the report failed to answer key questions.
Despite having the same design as Lakanal House, fire safety issues at Marie Curie House, including compartmentation failures and fire door defects, were not discovered until late 2020, after a resident complained that smoke was moving between flats.
In 2009 a fire at Lakanal House killed six people after fire spread through the building.
Following the discovery of the issues at Marie Curie House, the council was forced to introduce a waking watch while it investigated the problems.
Following this, the London Fire Brigade inspected the building and, as a result, served a deficiency notice, ordering Southwark Council to repair the issues by 29 January 2021.
The council then told residents of Marie Curie House that they had to leave the block for a year to allow them to carry out remediation work.
Southwark also commissioned Frankham Consultancy to carry out an independent report to look into why the 16-storey building was not inspected for so long.
Last month the council said it had received the report, but said in a statement that it “disappointingly… did not go far enough to address key questions”.
Stephanie Cryan, who was then cabinet member for council homes and homelessness at Southwark, said at the time: “This is not good enough, and we will be pursuing the full, required report until it is done properly.
“We remain very keen to see answers as to why all the required safety works to Marie Curie [House], which we are currently progressing, were not addressed at the same time as the Lakanal building.
“I understand it will be frustrating for residents to wait a little longer, but we have to get it right. I appreciate everyone’s patience while we work through that process and it will be published, in public, once we have answers.”
However, in its newsletter in June, Southwark Council updated its comment, saying: “We stated in our newsletter dated 20 May that we were very disappointed as the early draft of the Marie Curie report did not address the main reason why the works at Lakanal were not carried out at Marie Curie at the same time.
“We would like to clarify this statement as we now recognise the draft we were given access to is not a completed version, and the report is still being drafted by the consultant and is now expected for completion in July.”
The council said it had nothing further to add.
Southwark has been rehousing residents so that it can complete fire safety improvements on the block but 43% of the flats remain occupied as a result of a significant housing waiting list.
Ms Cryan said: “We know this is difficult for those living in Marie Curie, and we are here to support all the residents as best we can.
“We have a dedicated team to help tenants find a new home, with each household having their own housing officer and getting support with removals.”
In 2017, Southwark Council pled guilty to four offences under fire safety regulations in relation to the Lakanal House fire and was made to pay a £570,000 penalty.
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