Council issues correction after criticising consultant for ‘very disappointing’ report on Lakanal House sister block

Stephanie Cryan, who was then cabinet member for council homes and homelessness at Southwark, said at the time: “This is not good enough, and we will be pursuing the full, required report until it is done properly.

“We remain very keen to see answers as to why all the required safety works to Marie Curie [House], which we are currently progressing, were not addressed at the same time as the Lakanal building.

“I understand it will be frustrating for residents to wait a little longer, but we have to get it right. I appreciate everyone’s patience while we work through that process and it will be published, in public, once we have answers.”

However, in its newsletter in June, Southwark Council updated its comment, saying: “We stated in our newsletter dated 20 May that we were very disappointed as the early draft of the Marie Curie report did not address the main reason why the works at Lakanal were not carried out at Marie Curie at the same time.

“We would like to clarify this statement as we now recognise the draft we were given access to is not a completed version, and the report is still being drafted by the consultant and is now expected for completion in July.”

The council said it had nothing further to add.

Southwark has been rehousing residents so that it can complete fire safety improvements on the block but 43% of the flats remain occupied as a result of a significant housing waiting list.

Ms Cryan said: “We know this is difficult for those living in Marie Curie, and we are here to support all the residents as best we can.

“We have a dedicated team to help tenants find a new home, with each household having their own housing officer and getting support with removals.”

In 2017, Southwark Council pled guilty to four offences under fire safety regulations in relation to the Lakanal House fire and was made to pay a £570,000 penalty.