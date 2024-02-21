Giant council plans £16m in housing cuts amid funding crisis

Birmingham City Council has revealed the plans after issuing two Section 114 notices declaring itself effectively bankrupt last September.

In a new proposed budget plan, the council identified £6.2m of housing cost-savings for the 2024-25 financial year and £9.5m the following year. Among the other areas facing cuts are adult social care and children’s services.

The council is also planning a sale of assets worth £750m to tackle the crisis.

On housing, the council will look to save £1.4m by increasing service charges on homes, which it said have “not kept pace with inflationary increases”.