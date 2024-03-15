Hackney Council has launched a new agreement with 20 housing associations to help support residents experiencing domestic abuse to stay in their homes #UKhousing

Guidance could include practical measures such as changing the locks, installing a video doorbell, improving the security around windows, letterboxes and communal spaces, as well as breaking the joint tenancy agreement with the perpetrator.

Research by charity Refuge showed that 40% of women said domestic abuse was a contributory factor in them becoming homeless.

The scheme, believed to be the first of its kind, introduces a set of standards and guidelines to help social landlords safeguard victims of domestic abuse and prevent them from becoming homeless.

The protocol also advises landlords on working with partners, such as the local council and domestic abuse support agencies, to assist those at risk of harm and address the behaviour of those causing distress.

Susan Fajana-Thomas, cabinet member for community safety and regulatory services at Hackney Council, said: “No one should have to face becoming homeless to escape domestic abuse.

“We know that it’s highly disruptive to the lives of the victims and that it also isn’t an efficient way of managing our already stretched housing resources.

“This new protocol will help us overcome both these challenges by empowering social landlords to better safeguard residents and help remove the barriers to leaving an abusive relationship.

"At Hackney Council, our housing services have a duty of care to all of our tenants and we want to extend our ways of working across all social housing.”