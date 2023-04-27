A local authority placed its residents at risk of “serious detriment” by failing to carry out legally required fire, gas, electrical and asbestos checks on thousands of homes #UKhousing

The authority has now commissioned a stock condition survey of all its homes, which it expects to complete in 12 months.

Dudley, which owns more than 21,000 social homes, referred itself to the regulator in March after it realised it had not carried out gas, asbestos, fire and electrical checks to all properties that needed them and had left fire safety remedial actions overdue. It also lacked the data to say whether all of its homes met the Decent Homes Standard.

Finding that Dudley Council had breached the Home Standard today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) revealed that its investigation showed failures including 8,000 incomplete actions arising from fire risk assessments.

It had 300 properties that were overdue for annual gas safety checks as well as 500 blocks where fire risk assessments were outstanding and more than 8,000 remedial actions identified by risk assessments were incomplete.

More than 800 properties on its communal electrical testing programme were without a valid electrical installation condition report, and more than 300 properties had outstanding remedial works, the regulator said.

Dudley also reported that around 4,000 domestic properties had not had an electrical inspection within the past 10 years. Around 500 communal asbestos inspections were overdue.

“The regulator… has concluded that Dudley [Council] does not have an effective system in place to allow it to meet its responsibilities in relation to the quality of its homes, and in relation to statutory health and safety compliance across a range of areas,” the regulator said.

“Providing good-quality homes and complying with statutory health and safety requirements are fundamental responsibilities of all registered providers because of the potential for serious harm to tenants.

“Dudley [Council] has demonstrated to the regulator that it now understands its responsibilities and is completing the work it needs to undertake in relation to both its compliance with the Decent Homes Standard, and to ensure the required statutory health and safety checks are completed.

“However, taking into account the seriousness of the issues and the number of tenants potentially affected, the regulator has concluded that Dudley [Council] has breached the Home Standard and that there was a risk of serious detriment to tenants during this period.”