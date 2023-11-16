The watchdog said that the council’s apparent disengagement from any resolution process when the resident instructed a solicitor, and it using “legal proceedings” as a reason to not progress certain repairs, was a “serious failing and served to delay repairs and exacerbate the dispute, rather than resolve the matters raised”.

To “compound some of these failings”, the ombudsman said the council took too long in setting up its rent adjustments due to the issues and at one point issued the resident with a “heavy-handed” arrears notice of £1,000.

It took the resident nine attempts to get her point across about this issue needing to be addressed due to the uninhabitable nature of the home, “causing her more distress”.

On top of the arrears notice, the resident reported spending thousands doing work the council failed to do.

The ombudsman ordered Manchester City Council’s chief executive to apologise in person to the resident and awarded £5,000 for the distress and inconvenience caused to her.

Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “There were widespread, multiple and serious failings in this case and the landlord has to undertake significant learning to prevent similar future failure.

“The combined failings led to a young family being left essentially homeless due to an unhabitable home.

“The fact the home was unfit to live in before the family even moved in is shocking, but the landlord then failed to make things right for the residents with the subsequent repairs needed.

“These failings included extensive delays, lack of competency in inspections, poor-quality works and inadequate coordination and oversight.”

He added that the council’s complaint-handling also let it down.

“It took six months to provide a complaint response, denying the resident’s right to have her concerns heard, and failing to issue a response within the timeframe set out in its complaint procedure.

“There was also little evidence to show that the landlord learned from the outcomes of the case,” he said.

The ombudsman also found maladministration for the landlord’s record-keeping.

In a statement, Manchester City Council said: “Our focus is delivering the best possible service for our residents and we must fully accept the ombudsman’s findings in this case.

“Our actions in managing this home on behalf of our tenant did not match the high standards we expect of our housing service.

“Our tenants should never feel that they have no other option other than to escalate repair issues to the ombudsman and we have since visited the resident on a number of occasions to apologise in person for the distress she has experienced, and we immediately engaged a chartered surveyor to undertake a comprehensive assessment of any outstanding issues at the home.

“We can confirm that, following the development of a project plan in collaboration with the residents, all repairs have now been completed at the property, along with further insulation works requested by the tenant.

“We have also reimbursed the resident for costs incurred in tackling some of the issues at their home.”

The council approved the decision to bring Northwards Housing, its arm’s-length management organisation, back under direct control in 2021.

It said the decision was in large part to improve standards and management of council-owned social housing.

“We are already seeing tangible improvements under the guidance of a new leadership team, and we strive to avoid future failings of the kind the resident has experienced.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise again to them and their family,” the council said.