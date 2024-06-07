Council makes housing delivery action plan after failing on targets

The annual target for Lewisham is 1,667, however it only delivered 23% of this figure in 2021-22. The target for the two preceding years was reduced because of the pandemic.

It measures the amount of housing completed against the number of homes that are required for an area, over the preceding three years.

The government introduced the Housing Delivery Test (HDT) in 2018 through the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

This latest government data on the council’s delivery shows that it has fallen below the 75% threshold, meaning it must prepare an action plan and identify a 20% buffer on its five-year land supply, and that the presumption in favour of sustainable development applies.

According to a new council report, Lewisham failed the Housing Delivery Test (HDT) by delivering 386 homes in 2021-22, instead of its target of 1,667.

In 2020-21, it delivered 523 out of a target of 1,110. In 2019-20, it delivered 1,283 out of 1,526. Over the three years, it delivered 2,192 out of a target of 4,303 (51%).

Where delivery falls below 95% of the requirement, the council should prepare an action plan to assess the causes of under-delivery and identify actions to increase it.

Where delivery falls below 75% of the requirement over the previous three years, the presumption in favour of sustainable development applies.

The five-year housing land supply, which sets out housing sites deliverable within the next five years, must include a buffer of 5% to ensure choice and competition in the market for land.

This must be increased to 20% if there has been significant under-delivery of new homes in the preceding three years.

From 2015-16 to 2017-18, Lewisham hit 95% of its delivery target, followed by 101% from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

According to the council report, going before the mayor and cabinet next week, Lewisham, “like many other councils”, has “seen a significant reduction in housing delivery since the COVID-19 pandemic due to stalled sites, rising construction costs, changes in fire safety regulation”.

Inside Housing reported in December that Lewisham had revised its development programme amid “challenging” economic conditions.

The council report said: “Lewisham is not alone. Thirty-two per cent of local authorities across England failed their HDT to some degree. The South East saw the greatest proportion (48%) of local authorities fail the HDT to some degree, with 32% facing presumption in favour of sustainable development.

“In London 51% of local authorities failed the HDT to some degree, with approximately 36% in the presumption of sustainable development.”