You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Manchester City Council is on track to install almost 10,000 new solar panels as part of its drive to become zero carbon by 2038.
Since 2022, 6,897 panels have been installed across city council-run sites, including Hough End Leisure Centre, the Wythenshawe Forum and Moss Side Leisure Centre.
An additional 2,962 panels have been commissioned or are in the pipeline to be delivered this year.
By the end of 2023, the council aims to have installed 9,859 panels on its buildings across the city.
Solar panels have been installed at the National Cycling Centre as part of the drive.
Forming part of the Unlocking Clean Energy in Greater Manchester project, the council, working in partnership with Energy Systems Catapult and the European Regional Development Fund, recently completed a £2.9m project to install solar car ports at the site.
The car ports will provide shelter for vehicles, while generating power from solar panels installed on top.
In the eight weeks since the solar panels at the velodrome went live, they have generated more than 47MWh of electricity, saving an estimated nine tonnes of carbon.
Announcing the news, the local authority said reducing carbon emissions from council buildings by using renewable energy and energy-efficiency measures is a key part of its climate change action plan for 2020-25.
Tracey Rawlins, executive member for environment and transport at Manchester City Council, said: “This work shows that tangible progress is being made as the council works to become a zero-carbon organisation.
“Renewables such as solar power, even in rainy Manchester, provide a viable and unlimited source of energy for buildings across the city.
“Looking at the National Cycling Centre, we have shown that we are able to seamlessly incorporate the use of renewable energy into the existing infrastructure – setting a clear example of how this approach can be replicated across the city.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly council focus round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories