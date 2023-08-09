Council ordered to pay out £13,000 after resident with disabled son forced to install own adaptations

A council has been ordered to pay out almost £13,000 after delayed disability adaptations forced a resident to install his own #UKhousing

It took the council five months to confirm there was a need for specialist contractors and a further six months for quotes to be obtained.

In April 2022, the resident confirmed he wished to proceed with adaptations to his home, including a new ramp and electronic front door.

The watchdog concluded that while some factors were outside the council’s control, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, there were still unreasonable delays and poor communication throughout.

Making a finding of severe maladministration for Waverley Borough Council, the Housing Ombudsman said the delay meant the resident’s son, who has cerebral palsy, waited 18 months for the home to be suitable for his needs.

When the quotes were compiled, it was discovered that the cost of the works would be more than allowed in the local authority’s policy. Therefore, it needed to explore other options first.

However, it then took a further two months for the council to undertake a site visit to assess having the work done by its own contractors, and then another two months until it placed an order for the adaptations.

It was then a further three months before the council made a provisional booking for the works to take place.

By this point, 18 months had passed since the original indication from the resident that he wished to progress the adaptations, at which point he told the council he would undertake the work himself.

According to the watchdog, there were also several instances where the council failed to respond to the resident, including when he told it he was doing the works himself.

On top of the compensation, the ombudsman ordered Waverley to undertake a thorough review of its approach to disabled adaptations.

Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “Whilst not technically classified as urgent works, clearly they were immensely important to the family and should not have been unreasonably delayed to the extent that they were.

“These delays were compounded by the resident then sometimes being ignored. This was unacceptable during a period of time that the resident was trying to get vital adaptations for his son completed.

“I welcome the learning the landlord has taken from this case and urge other landlords to look at this case for lessons on how to deal with disability adaptations and the sensitivities in doing so.”