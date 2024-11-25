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Council-owned developer bolsters board with former Eden Project boss

News25.11.24by Ella Jessel

A housing developer owned by Cornwall Council has added the former chief executive of the Eden Project to its board. 

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Gordon Seabright
Gordon Seabright
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LinkedIn IHCouncil-owned developer appoints former CEO of Eden Project as new director #UKhousing

Treveth, which also operates a for-profit registered provider, has appointed Gordon Seabright as a non-executive director to help it attract investors.

Mr Seabright is currently the chief executive of London’s Horniman Museum and between 2014 and 2020 headed up the Eden Project on Cornwall’s South Coast.

Among the other members of Treveth’s board is Tracey Barnes, the current finance boss of G15 landlord A2Dominion. 

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Mr Seabright said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Treveth board. Treveth’s mission to build high-quality, sustainable homes that are specifically targeted towards local residents aligns perfectly with my own passion for ensuring Cornwall’s future prosperity.”

Tim Mulholland, managing director of Treveth, said Mr Seabright’s appointment is a “significant milestone” for the firm.

“His deep understanding of Cornwall, coupled with his proven track record in sustainable development and community engagement, will be instrumental as we continue to grow and make a positive impact in the region,” he said. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to the wealth of knowledge and passion he will bring to the table.”

 

Treveth was set up by Cornwall Council in 2019 to improve the quality of housing in the private sector. Any profit the firm makes is returned to the local authority.

Its projects include an 185-home “low-carbon estate” on the edge of Redruth. The firm is also acting as the development manager for the proposed transformation of the Pydar Street area in Truro, a £160m mixed-use project that includes 320 new homes. 

In October 2022, Treveth registered for-profit registered provider called Perran Housing with the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH). 

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