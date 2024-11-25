Council-owned developer bolsters board with former Eden Project boss

Treveth, which also operates a for-profit registered provider, has appointed Gordon Seabright as a non-executive director to help it attract investors.

Mr Seabright is currently the chief executive of London’s Horniman Museum and between 2014 and 2020 headed up the Eden Project on Cornwall’s South Coast.

Among the other members of Treveth’s board is Tracey Barnes, the current finance boss of G15 landlord A2Dominion.