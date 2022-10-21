Council-owned house builder registers for-profit provider

A Cornwall-based council-owned house builder has become the latest firm to enter the sector after successfully registering a for-profit housing provider #UKhousing

The organisation is led by managing director Tim Mulholland, who was previously interim executive director of development at Cornwall Council before being appointed to his current role at Treveth.

Treveth was set up by the council in 2019 to “deliver new homes and commercial development for the benefit of people who live and work in Cornwall”. Any profit the firm makes is returned to its partner, Cornwall Council.

The new provider has listed Cornwall Council-owned Treveth Holdings as the company with significant control on its Companies House page.

Perran Housing was registered with the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) on 6 October.

According to a recent interview with Mr Mulholland, the company has more than 800 homes in its pipeline on sites both inside and outside of Cornwall.

Commenting on the decision to register with the Regulator of Social Housing, Mr Mulholland said: "Securing registration is an important milestone. We believe that every person who lives on one of our developments should be treated equally and we believe the launch of Perran Housing can help us achieve this.

“Affordable housing on most developments are sold to an independent Registered Provider, who then manages the affordable properties separately to the remaining open market homes.

"Treveth want to create balanced communities and by creating a single management and maintenance process, on each of our developments, we can ensure our schemes are maintained to our high standard and that every resident is valued.

"To make this possible, we had to own the affordable homes on our schemes and that’s where Perran Housing comes in."

A second for-profit provider, Granville Community Homes, also also registered on the same day.

Granville is a subsidiary of family-owned house builder Granville, which is based in and around Colchester, Sudbury, Witham and Chelmsford.

On its website, Granville lists a number of completed developments, including several across Suffolk, and those in the pipeline.

Inside Housing has contacted Granville for comment.