Council-owned house builder registers for-profit provider

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A Cornwall-based council-owned house builder has become the latest firm to enter the sector after successfully registering a for-profit housing provider.
Perran Housing was registered with the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) on 6 October.
The new provider has listed Cornwall Council-owned Treveth Holdings as the company with significant control on its Companies House page.
Treveth was set up by the council in 2019 to “deliver new homes and commercial development for the benefit of people who live and work in Cornwall”. Any profit the firm makes is returned to its partner, Cornwall Council.
The organisation is led by managing director Tim Mulholland, who was previously interim executive director of development at Cornwall Council before being appointed to his current role at Treveth.
According to a recent interview with Mr Mulholland, the company has more than 800 homes in its pipeline on sites both inside and outside of Cornwall.
Commenting on the decision to register with the Regulator of Social Housing, Mr Mulholland said: "Securing registration is an important milestone. We believe that every person who lives on one of our developments should be treated equally and we believe the launch of Perran Housing can help us achieve this.
“Affordable housing on most developments are sold to an independent Registered Provider, who then manages the affordable properties separately to the remaining open market homes.
"Treveth want to create balanced communities and by creating a single management and maintenance process, on each of our developments, we can ensure our schemes are maintained to our high standard and that every resident is valued.
"To make this possible, we had to own the affordable homes on our schemes and that’s where Perran Housing comes in."
A second for-profit provider, Granville Community Homes, also also registered on the same day.
Granville is a subsidiary of family-owned house builder Granville, which is based in and around Colchester, Sudbury, Witham and Chelmsford.
On its website, Granville lists a number of completed developments, including several across Suffolk, and those in the pipeline.
Inside Housing has contacted Granville for comment.
The latest enrolments follow a raft of new for-profit registrations in the past few years. Some of these have involved smaller to medium-sized house builders that have set up for-profit providers due to increasing difficulties in getting traditional housing associations to pick up Section 106 properties in the developments they deliver.
Only registered providers are able to buy Section 106 properties, so a developer having its own registered provider means it can have control of these.
There has also been a wave of large institutional investors, larger house builders and even housing associations setting up their own for-profit registered providers. In July, Hyde registered a for-profit named Halesworth Limited.
At the time, the 55,000-home landlord told Inside Housing that it has set up the new organisation so it “can work with ethical investment partners to provide more affordable homes than we could deliver on our own”.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories