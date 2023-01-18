Council-owned housing company appoints builder for latest phase of estate regeneration

Barking and Dagenham Council’s company Be First has hired Wates to build 334 new homes as part of the 1,500-home rebuild of the 1960s Gascoigne Estate, one of the capital’s largest regeneration projects.

The £142m Gascoigne East Phase 3B scheme will provide 277 apartments, in a combination of private rent, affordable rent and London affordable rent.

The scheme comprises 46 houses and 11 maisonettes, as well as new public spaces connecting pedestrian and public transport links.

Construction is due to start in the summer.