Council-owned housing company appoints builder for latest phase of estate regeneration

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A council-owned regeneration company in east London has appointed a contractor for the latest phase of its major £874m estate regeneration project.
Barking and Dagenham Council’s company Be First has hired Wates to build 334 new homes as part of the 1,500-home rebuild of the 1960s Gascoigne Estate, one of the capital’s largest regeneration projects.
The £142m Gascoigne East Phase 3B scheme will provide 277 apartments, in a combination of private rent, affordable rent and London affordable rent.
The scheme comprises 46 houses and 11 maisonettes, as well as new public spaces connecting pedestrian and public transport links.
Construction is due to start in the summer.
The build will use modern methods of construction such as offsite production of balconies, bathrooms and utilities cupboards, which will reduce construction time on site.
The wider Gascoigne Estate will include tree-lined public spaces, a new 5,000sqm park called Gascoigne Square.
The first phase of the regeneration was completed in 2019.
Established in 2017, Be First is an urban regeneration company wholly owned by Barking and Dagenham Council and has delivered more than 2,000 affordable homes since 2017.
It describes itself as the “largest social house building agency in London”.
This will be the third project Wates has undertaken for Be First in the area, having recently completed 201 homes at Gascoigne West Phase 1.
Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “Despite the current economic climate our progress continues in the Gascoigne neighbourhood, where we will continue to provide safe, warm [and] affordable housing for our residents.
“Once finished, this will be one of the greenest, most affordable neighbourhoods in town.”
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