The delay to these projects came as the council also cancelled one small project at St Helens Gardens in North Kensington altogether.

The details emerged in a council report, which gave an update to the housing and communities committee on progress with delivery of the council’s New Homes Programme (NHP) and the effects of inflation on construction costs and the programme.

In 2018, RBKC committed to building 600 homes across the borough, with at least 50% for social rent. Much of the programme, which is being delivered in phases, is under way.