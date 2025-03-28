Council pension funds alone do not have enough money to save the housing sector, investor says

Gemma Bourne, managing director at Better Society Capital, told Inside Housing that investors such as defined contribution (DC) pension schemes need to be persuaded to enter the affordable housing space to address the housing crisis.

Local government pension schemes have increased their allocations in affordable housing in the past few years, which is “really positive”, she said.

“They’re definitely getting it going. But LGPSs alone don’t have enough money to save the sector. Beyond that, we need DC schemes to come in.”

DC schemes include modern private workplace pension funds, which tend to invest in stocks and shares rather than property because they are quicker to buy and sell.