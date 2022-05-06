Council picks Vistry to deliver 805 new homes

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Nottinghamshire County Council has selected Vistry Partnerships to deliver an 805-home development.
Three Vistry Group businesses – Vistry Partnerships, Bovis Homes and Linden Homes – will build the properties at Top Wighay Farm in Hucknall.
The development will be a mix of one to five-bedroom properties and will incorporate a range of tenures, including private rent, affordable rent and shared ownership.
A third of the homes are expected to be constructed using modern methods of construction, with closed panel timber frame structural systems.
Outline planning consent was granted in March 2021. Grant funding from Homes England and D2N2, a local enterprise project based in Nottinghamshire, has enabled the creation of two new access points to the site.
Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Vistry Partnerships, said: “This major new development exemplifies the strengths of our group – by combining the offers of Vistry Partnerships, Bovis Homes and Linden Homes, we can offer a range of architectural styles that will create unique and interesting new housing areas at Top Wighay Farm.
“This unique combination also allows us to deliver a significant number of homes at speed, and as the overall master developer, we can make sure there is a co-ordinated approach to both the delivery of new homes as well as new infrastructure.”
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