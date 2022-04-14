Council planning departments need help to deliver government’s ‘levelling up’ plan, say associations

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Housing associations have called for local authority planning departments to receive additional funding to help fix a “broken” system so the country can deliver the government’s levelling-up agenda.
Associations have warned that without additional resources to speed up the pace at which local authorities can make planning decisions and fill vacant posts, development plans are likely to be subject to further delays for new build projects.
Development was a key part of the government’s Levelling Up White Paper In February. This included plans to scrap the ‘80/20 rule’, which sees 80% of funding for housing supply directed at ‘maximum affordability areas’, effectively prioritising the South East when it comes to grant.
But associations have now said that plans to level up will be put in jeopardy unless more help is given to planning departments.
Chris Jones, executive director of development at EMH Group, said that in some cases, planning permissions are taking up to two years and the removal of delays is essential to delivering levelling up at pace.
He added that while the investment in new digital systems was welcomed to help create better outcomes for the environment, growth and quality of design, more resources are needed for local authorities to facilitate quicker planning considerations.
The government has previously outlined plans to invest £65m in planning to create a new digital system that will also allow it to invest in the skills and capacity needed to deliver its plans.
In addition to scrapping the 80/20 rule, the government reiterated its commitment to “building more genuinely affordable housing”.
Glenn Harris, chief executive of Midland Heart, indicated that boosting planning department funding would help boost the number of homes that associations could build.
He said: “If planning departments continue to have the vacancies, and in some cases no planning staff in post, then we’ll continue to face similar challenges.
“This additional resource would help us and many other providers to start on site earlier and, most importantly, get local families into affordable homes sooner.”
Craig Sparrow, executive director of development at Clywd Alyn, said that the association had experienced severe planning delays over the past two years and that the system needs a boost.
He said: “In some local authorities we know there is a shortage of planners and it’s proving challenging to find a way through the planning process without long delays.
“We need a planning system which is well resourced and streamlined to help us build much-needed affordable homes. Enabling us to play our important part in the levelling-up agenda.”
Simon Cox, managing director at land agency Walter Cooper, said that the planning system is not just “broken”, but that it often operates in a way that is “actively counterproductive to its purpose”. He proposed ringfencing fee income for planning authorities.
Mr Cox added: “With the collective income of pre-app fees, planning application fees, and PPA fees, I believe we could produce local authority planning departments to rival the best private practices in the country and we could attract bright, young and talented professionals to join the development industry.”
However, it is not just social housing providers that are demanding improvements to the planning system. Major house builders are calling for change too.
A Home Builders Federation spokesperson said: “Delays to the planning process are the biggest current constraint on housing supply and are a major concern for builders.
“A lack of capacity in planning departments is resulting in a log jam in processing applications, delaying construction work starting and creating significant additional costs and bureaucracy.”
In response, a government spokesperson said: “We are working with local government to deliver the commitments in the white paper and level up every corner of the UK.
We continue to keep the planning system under review to ensure it is best equipped to level up the country.
“In addition to this, we announced last year an additional £65m to invest in planning and create a new digital system, ensuring greater certainty and better outcomes for the environment, growth and quality of design.”
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