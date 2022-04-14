Council planning departments need help to deliver government’s ‘levelling up’ plan, say associations

Associations have warned that without additional resources to speed up the pace at which local authorities can make planning decisions and fill vacant posts, development plans are likely to be subject to further delays for new build projects.

Development was a key part of the government’s Levelling Up White Paper In February. This included plans to scrap the ‘80/20 rule’, which sees 80% of funding for housing supply directed at ‘maximum affordability areas’, effectively prioritising the South East when it comes to grant.

But associations have now said that plans to level up will be put in jeopardy unless more help is given to planning departments.

Chris Jones, executive director of development at EMH Group, said that in some cases, planning permissions are taking up to two years and the removal of delays is essential to delivering levelling up at pace.