Council plans 1,000 new homes after £15.5m shopping centre deal

Bradford Council has completed the purchase of a brutalist 1970s shopping centre, with the aim of building 1,000 homes in the city centre #UKhousing

The purchase has also enabled the number of planned homes for the scheme to double from 500 to 1,000.

The deal forms part of the council’s ‘City Village’ – a planned sustainable neighbourhood – which will now stretch across 13 acres of Bradford city centre.

The local authority purchased Kirkgate Shopping Centre for £15.5m. It will be demolished and replaced with housing, green space and shops as part of plans to transform the city centre.

The council said it wants to see a mix of housing types in City Village, including apartments and townhouses, with a choice of tenure from social housing to private rented homes and homeownership.

It expects demolition of the shopping centre to start in early 2024, with the first phase of development to start just after that.

The redevelopment of the city centre includes the pedestrianisation of major routes and the creation of a £17.5m cycle route.

The Kirkgate Centre opened in 1976 and was described as Bradford’s “space-age shopping centre”.

There are now a number of vacant shops in the mall, which the council said has aged rapidly.

The council has committed to working with all the remaining occupants to relocate them to other parts of the city centre.