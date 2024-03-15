Harrow Council’s programme extension, expected to cost £20.6m, will enable the purchase of up to 50 properties for use as temporary accommodation.

The details emerged in a report presented to cabinet on Thursday.

It said that the council is using B&B accommodation as temporary accommodation for “increasing numbers of families, which is of a lower quality than a self-contained flat or house”.

In Harrow, there are more than 1,100 households in temporary accommodation, 367 of whom are in B&Bs, while four are in commercial hotels.