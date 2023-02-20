Council plans acquisition of 232 homes for homeless on top of major housebuilding programme

Doncaster Council’s draft budget proposals include spending £32m on buying the properties over the next four years.

The acquisition will be funded by £26m of borrowing and £6.5m of rent income, with the council raising its rents next year by the maximum 7% under the government’s new tighter rent cap.

“These properties will be available to those who are currently struggling during the cost of living crisis,” a report on the council’s Housing Revenue Account budget said.

“This investment will also provide much-needed properties to support those people who are presenting as homeless or in temporary accommodation.”