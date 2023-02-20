Council plans acquisition of 232 homes for homeless on top of major housebuilding programme

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A Yorkshire council has revealed plans to increase its budget to buy 232 homes for the homeless and to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Doncaster Council’s draft budget proposals include spending £32m on buying the properties over the next four years.
The acquisition will be funded by £26m of borrowing and £6.5m of rent income, with the council raising its rents next year by the maximum 7% under the government’s new tighter rent cap.
“These properties will be available to those who are currently struggling during the cost of living crisis,” a report on the council’s Housing Revenue Account budget said.
“This investment will also provide much-needed properties to support those people who are presenting as homeless or in temporary accommodation.”
The spend is part of an overall budget of £220.6m the council expects to spend on building, acquiring and maintaining social housing stock over the next four years.
Doncaster Council currently has around 20,000 properties, which are managed by St Leger Homes, the ALMO.
The council also plans to spend £74m on delivering a “substantial” number of new homes, but did not disclose a figure.
“Increasing the number of council houses is a key priority, the number of applicants on the housing register has been around 8,000 for a number of years,” the report said.
Around £125m is also forecast to be spent over the four years on maintenance and upgrades to its existing stock. This will include making homes more energy efficient, including 895 “hard to treat” homes with solid walls or narrow cavities. A total of £8.2m will be spent on fire safety improvements and around £4m on electrical works, the council revealed.
It is also setting aside around £500,000 to tackle damp and mould issues, as it said more residents have been getting in contact since media coverage. The issue has risen up the agenda since a coroner’s report on the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale.
“We are dealing with the current increased contact and are reviewing what the impact will be and the resources required to manage this on an ongoing basis,” the report said.
“A budget of £0.5m has been identified to fund the issues arising from damp, mould and condensation and this will be carefully monitored and regularly reviewed.”
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