Council plans rolling inspections of temporary accommodation as part of damp and mould strategy

According to its newly approved strategy, temporary accommodation rented by the council will be subject to a contract that includes a pre-inspection to ensure it is dry and mould-free.

Temporary accommodation that is already rented by the council will be subject to a planned rolling inspection programme targeting around 25 properties per week, with an aim to increase this to 40.

Newham’s strategy, which it described as a “whole-council” approach to tackling damp and mould in its homes and in the private rented sector, was prompted by the conclusion of the inquest into Awaab Ishak’s death in November last year.

The coroner found that the two-year-old died from prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing flat.

An introduction to the report on the strategy from Shaban Mohammed, cabinet member for housing management and modernisation at Newham Council, said for “decades” the “neglect of the housing system has manifested in the widespread issues of damp and mould, impacting the lives of countless residents”.