Council plans rolling inspections of temporary accommodation as part of damp and mould strategy

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Newham Council has agreed a new damp and mould strategy, which includes plans for rolling inspections of the temporary accommodation it rents.
According to its newly approved strategy, temporary accommodation rented by the council will be subject to a contract that includes a pre-inspection to ensure it is dry and mould-free.
Temporary accommodation that is already rented by the council will be subject to a planned rolling inspection programme targeting around 25 properties per week, with an aim to increase this to 40.
Newham’s strategy, which it described as a “whole-council” approach to tackling damp and mould in its homes and in the private rented sector, was prompted by the conclusion of the inquest into Awaab Ishak’s death in November last year.
The coroner found that the two-year-old died from prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing flat.
An introduction to the report on the strategy from Shaban Mohammed, cabinet member for housing management and modernisation at Newham Council, said for “decades” the “neglect of the housing system has manifested in the widespread issues of damp and mould, impacting the lives of countless residents”.
He added: “The historic tendency to lay blame on tenants, and a glaring lack of investment in UK’s housing, has led to an overwhelming burden on councils, and Newham stands testament to this.
“We estimate that around 40% of council properties could be affected by damp and mould to some degree at one time or another, an estimate based on enquiries to the council’s damp and mould taskforce.
“This also aligns with the mayor of London’s estimate that 43% of London’s social housing is affected by damp and mould.”
According to the report, the strategy “crucially… sets an expectation across all sectors of a caring and non-judgemental approach to damp and mould, which prioritises the safety, health and well-being of residents”.
The council said some of the main drivers of the issues are the age of local authority stock, as well as high rates of overcrowding and fuel poverty in the borough.
Newham’s damp and mould taskforce has received more than 2,000 enquiries since it was established in 2021, the majority of which have been since the coroner’s report into Awaab’s death.
The taskforce responds to around 80 enquiries per month in the summer and around 150 in the winter as the cold weather exacerbates damp and mould issues.
Over £8m has been spent on responsive repairs made through the taskforce to date.
The council said the strategy plans to build on this by undertaking “proactive, as well as reactive inspections”. It has also expanded the team with additional surveyors.
According to the strategy, the aim is to visit 200 to 250 properties per week to inspect for damp and mould issues, starting in 2023. To do this, Newham has allocated £25m of funding over the coming years.
The council already targets households headed by people aged over 70 for proactive inspections, in recognition of the lower reporting rates of disrepair among this group, as well as their increased vulnerability to health issues arising from poor housing conditions such as damp and mould.
The strategy has set out plans to make use of the data the local authority holds to identify other groups of residents who may be at higher risk of the negative health impacts of damp and mould.
It also identified staff training as a key part of tackling the issues.
Newham Council said: “We will invest in specific training around damp and mould for technical teams – surveyors – and other housing officers such as housing liaison officers.
“Over 400 officers within the housing directorate will undertake training.”
“This will focus on identifying and reporting damp and mould, but will also help equip officers to respond with care and compassion,” it added.
Elsewhere, the council has long-term plans for its stock, including £21m on fabric-first investments and £53m in its capital programme.
The strategy also set out plans for piloting humidity monitors with a view to wider installation of new technology to detect damp.
In the private rented sector, the council aims to respond to reports of damp and mould where landlords have failed to undertake required repairs, including taking formal enforcement action.
“Going forward, nightly booked temporary accommodation will also be subject to inspection as it now falls within the private sector selective licensing scheme and must meet the same standards as other private sector homes in the borough,” according to the report.
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