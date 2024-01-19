Council plans to buy homelessness shelter from housing association

A London council plans to acquire a homelessness shelter from a housing association in a bid to keep the provision in the borough #UKhousing

According to the cabinet report on the plans, the shelter is an “important building” within the council’s commissioned single homeless and rough sleeping supported accommodation pathway.

The association wants to sell the property, which is managed by homelessness charity St Mungo’s, and has welcomed the council’s decision.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council’s cabinet approved the plans to buy the rough sleepers hostel on Lillie Road from Home Group earlier this week.

The building provides 13 bed spaces; it is made up of four one-bedroomed flats and three three-bedroomed flats.

“The property layout is such that, unlike many other buildings in the pathway, it has much-needed level-access accommodation for homeless people with mobility issues,” according to the report.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council said that due to the rising number of people sleeping rough in the borough and across London, as well as a shortage of available buildings that are suitable, “there is no capacity to accommodate a potential loss of 13 bed spaces elsewhere within the pathway, nor is there an appropriate alternative site to which the existing service could be relocated”.

“There is also little appetite among provider partners to acquire the property,” the report said.

Home Group is under no obligation to sell to the council, but said it was happy with the authority’s plans.