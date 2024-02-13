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Harlow Council is proposing to invest £156m to “transform” its homes and build new housing.
Over the next year, the local authority says that more than £60m is set to be invested in upgrading and improving existing council homes, with a further £59m to deliver and improve its housing services, including repairs and maintenance.
It is planning to spend more than £37m to build 103 new council homes.
The funding is set out in the council’s housing budget proposals for 2024-25. Plans also include putting £12.6m towards fire safety and compliance works and £7m to support residents and the proposed demolition of the Sycamore Field flats.
The council recently announced that it was proposing to demolish the flats over the huge fire safety bill it was facing.
The budget also includes more than £7m towards upgrading the external features of existing council homes and £2m towards roof replacements.
The council has pledged to invest in energy efficiency, upgrading housing estates, aids and adaptations, new kitchens and bathrooms, and structural works.
Alongside this, it is planning to increase tenants’ rent by 7.7%, the maximum allowed.
David Carter, cabinet member for housing, said: “Since June we have been focused on fixing council housing by clearing the backlog in housing repairs, speeding up the turnaround time on empty homes, ensuring local homes are for local families and much more besides.
“As we now move forward on our mission to transform Harlow’s housing, we are set to invest £120m into our council homes and council housing services this year.
“To do that, we must increase council rents in line with the government formula, but by doing so we can significantly improve the services tenants receive and upgrade our council homes.
“Even with this rent increase, we remain the lowest council housing rents compared with any comparative council with the increase taking the average rent from £104.18 per week up to £112.20 per week, but this added investment will mean better services and better homes for our tenants.”
Michael Hardware, cabinet member for economic development, said: “We are building new council homes for local families on brownfield sites and renewing areas in our neighbourhoods which are in need of regeneration.
“In all areas of the town, we are on site with works under way on these 11 schemes and that work will be significantly ramping up now.
“This is a major £37m investment which demonstrates Harlow Council’s commitment to building new council homes for local families.”
The council’s budget proposals will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, before going to full council on 22 February.
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