Over the next year, the local authority says that more than £60m is set to be invested in upgrading and improving existing council homes, with a further £59m to deliver and improve its housing services, including repairs and maintenance.

It is planning to spend more than £37m to build 103 new council homes.

The funding is set out in the council’s housing budget proposals for 2024-25. Plans also include putting £12.6m towards fire safety and compliance works and £7m to support residents and the proposed demolition of the Sycamore Field flats.