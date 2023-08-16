Council plans to retain ALMO after positive review

The report outlines some of SLHD’s achievements, including since the launch of its service improvement drive for “repairs excellence” in 2021.

The programme aims to modernise the service, drive out inefficiencies and deliver improved services.

By introducing a system of texting and ringing ahead, the ALMO was able to reduce no-access visits from approximately 3,500 per year to nearly zero.

“This has been a fundamental element of St Leger’s ability to absorb the additional post-COVID demand for repairs without any additional resources.

“Additional benefits include a near 95% outcome for jobs completed right first time and, crucially, greater transparency and choice for tenants with regard to repairs appointments,” according to the report.

At the start of 2023, the ALMO introduced a single repairs service by combining reactive and scheduled repairs teams.

The report states: “The impact of these changes is still working through, but notable improvements so far include a reduction of daytime jobs being sent to the out-of-hours call-out service, from 30 to 40 repairs a day at the peak to just four to five a day, with some days seeing zero jobs being passed over to the emergency repairs service.”

The review found some areas for service improvement “which will be pursued going forward through the close joint working arrangements between [Doncaster Council] and SLHD”.

These included enhancing the key performance indicators set by the council and getting a more detailed understanding of data firm HouseMark benchmarking and where the organisation sits in comparison with other organisations.

The council also wants to strengthen its assurance processes to manage, monitor and challenge performance, “including financial reporting and general governance, reflecting the focus of the new social housing regulatory inspection regime on councils rather than their ALMO”.

Several councils have announced plans to bring their ALMOs back under direct control.

Bury, Lewisham and Tower Hamlets councils are in the process of bringing housing management back under direct control, in the face of regulatory changes and financial pressures.

Newcastle Council is also considering the move.