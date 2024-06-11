Havering Council in London is planning to set up a wholly-owned company to manage 150 properties it has leased to house homeless families #UKHousing

The main aim was to move homeless families from B&B and hostel accommodation into self-contained temporary accommodation.

In June 2023, the council’s cabinet approved the acquisition of 150 properties on 10-year leases from Urban Impact Plumpton, a real estate investment trust established by Chalkhill Partners.

A report, going before cabinet on 14 June, said the move will save the council £500,000 by the end of 2025-26 and up to £13m over 10 years.

The council initially planned to have its wholly-owned development company manage the leases, but this fell through.

According to the council report: “The acquisition programme is about to commence as the council has entered into the portfolio agreement with the fund under which it will accept leases from the fund of properties which satisfy specified criteria.

“This will increase the supply of affordable housing in the borough.

“The cabinet report in July 2023 recommended that, once the council had taken the lease from the fund, then an underlease would be signed with Mercury Land Holdings (MLH), the council’s wholly owned management company.

“They would be able to let the properties on an assured shorthold tenancy, which is financially advantageous compared to the council letting the properties on a licence.”