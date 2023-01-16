Council promises action against developers that do not deliver affordable housing following ombudsman investigation

Southwark Council has made the commitment after being the subject of a complaint in 2015 that accused the local authority of not following up on a Section 106 agreement to provide social housing on one of its developments after it was finished.

The complaint was made to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman by a member of a campaign group that has an interest in improving the supply of social housing and sustainable development.

The complaint centred around the council’s “failure to implement a structured procedure for ensuring compliance with affordable housing obligations [AHOs] set out in planning agreements”.

The ombudsman’s subsequent investigation looked into Southwark Council’s response from 2016 to see if it had followed up on what it promised in terms of transparency and if it had set up an annual audit of Section 106 social rented homes and that they continued to be let at target rent.

The council admitted that it was not retroactively checking that developers did as they had agreed on quotas once the homes were built.