Council promises action against developers that do not deliver affordable housing following ombudsman investigation

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A London council has promised to take action against landlords and developers that do not fulfil their affordable housing commitments following a review by the local government watchdog.
Southwark Council has made the commitment after being the subject of a complaint in 2015 that accused the local authority of not following up on a Section 106 agreement to provide social housing on one of its developments after it was finished.
The complaint was made to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman by a member of a campaign group that has an interest in improving the supply of social housing and sustainable development.
The complaint centred around the council’s “failure to implement a structured procedure for ensuring compliance with affordable housing obligations [AHOs] set out in planning agreements”.
The ombudsman’s subsequent investigation looked into Southwark Council’s response from 2016 to see if it had followed up on what it promised in terms of transparency and if it had set up an annual audit of Section 106 social rented homes and that they continued to be let at target rent.
The council admitted that it was not retroactively checking that developers did as they had agreed on quotas once the homes were built.
This was in part due to having to review planning files going as far back as 2002 and inputting them into a new IT system to help provide ‘live’ data on AHO provision, and was down to the staffing and resources needed to complete the task.
The ombudsman said: “I accept that the task of reviewing, processing and uploading information from planning records was always likely to take a long time to complete. I am satisfied that the council now has effective means to capture and record AHO data for enforcement and other purposes.”
For its part, Southwark Council said it agreed with the complainant, adding that it was not acceptable for landlords or developers to deprive people in the borough of the housing they need.
It also welcomed a subsequent review and carried out annual audits in 2021 and 2022 and will continue to audit going forward.
The local authority has now committed to continually update its website with information about properties, wards and housing associations. Where information is missing or not provided, the council’s planning enforcement team will investigate.
James McAsh, cabinet member for climate emergency and sustainable development at Southwark Council, said: “This piece of work needed to happen in order to hold landlords and developers to account, ensure the council is doing all it can to deliver promised social housing in particular, and give residents confidence in the planning process with far greater transparency.
“And residents can be confident that we are leading the way on a robust and proactive template for monitoring affordable housing post-planning. No other authority is taking action on this, and I am sure there are councils up and down the country who are missing out on the homes they required for their residents.”
He pointed out that of the 188 consented developments since 2002, the council required 6,278 affordable homes, of which developers provided 7,754.
However, Mr McAsh explained that the council is still missing a number of affordable homes promised by some developers on other sites.
He added: “We’re pursuing these landlords and developers on not providing the required affordable housing quota and we will use enforcement where we can see the agreement has not been upheld or where there is no response to us.”
“Delivering on affordable and social housing promises is a great challenge faced by authorities nationally, with rising interest rates and costs of construction spiralling. It is therefore imperative that we achieve all agreed affordable housing post-planning, wherever we can.”
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