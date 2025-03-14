Council proposes to give higher housing priority to people leaving its care

Under new proposals, people leaving the care of Southwark Council are to be given higher priority for housing #UKhousing

Rough sleepers being supported through the Housing First policy will be placed in the highest band, if the proposals go ahead.

However, former care leavers – or those who have left care in the past – will drop from the second band to the third band under the new proposals.

The council is proposing to change its housing allocations scheme to put those leaving its care, who are over 18, in the highest priority band. As it stands, the group is in the second priority band.

Southwark, which is also planning to give additional preference to those experiencing domestic abuse, said it was making the changes to “help ensure council homes go to people who need them most”. Its consultation on the proposals will run until 1 June.

There are more than 18,000 people on the housing waiting list in Southwark, including more than 4,000 households in temporary accommodation.

Currently, the waiting time for a property ranges from nearly five years for a two bedroom to more than seven years for homes with more than five bedrooms. Each year, fewer than 10% of applicants are offered social housing.

The council’s allocations scheme sets out how it allocates its council homes. The current scheme was introduced in 2014.

Proposed changes include that people working in Southwark, but not living locally, will not automatically qualify for social housing.

Currently, applicants are placed into one of four priority bands. They are given ‘priority stars’ for a variety of reasons, including being homeless, suffering with severe medical or welfare issues, and living in severely overcrowded or unsanitary conditions.

Priority stars are also given to those who are working or volunteering. The council is proposing to remove this.

“The council still encourages households to seek employment, and be of value to the community, when this is possible, but these are not related to a need for housing,” the consultation document said.