Council publishes extent of damp and mould hazards after review

Between November 2022 and September 2023, 2,475 households - around 13% - reported damp to Gateshead Council, while 1,063 of those reported mould.

The council has completed either an inspection or works order in 2,096 of those homes, along with 941 mould washes.

Gateshead, unlike others who are experiencing significant increases in reports of damp and mould, is seeing similar levels of reports each month.

Social landlords’ repairs services, particularly for addressing problems such as damp and mould, have been under significant scrutiny since ITV’s long-running investigation into the state of social housing launched in March 2021.

Last November, an inquest into the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak concluded that he died from prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) flat.