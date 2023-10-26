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Council publishes extent of damp and mould hazards after review

News26.10.23by Grainne Cuffe

A council in the North East of England has published the extent of damp and mould hazards reported in its homes following a review. 

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LinkedIn IHThe number of damp and mould reports a council in the North East of England receives has increased seven-fold in just under a year #ukhousing

Between November 2022 and September 2023, 2,475 households - around 13% - reported damp to Gateshead Council, while 1,063 of those reported mould.

The council has completed either an inspection or works order in 2,096 of those homes, along with 941 mould washes.

Gateshead, unlike others who are experiencing significant increases in reports of damp and mould, is seeing similar levels of reports each month. 

Social landlords’ repairs services, particularly for addressing problems such as damp and mould, have been under significant scrutiny since ITV’s long-running investigation into the state of social housing launched in March 2021.

Last November, an inquest into the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak concluded that he died from prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) flat.

 

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According to its report, Gateshead Council reviewed its response to reports of damp and mould following the Housing Ombudsman’s Spotlight report on the issue.

The council’s current approach is outlined in the report.

When a resident contacts the council to report damp mould or condensation, construction services raise an emergency order to wash down the mould and eliminate or reduce the risk to the tenant. 

“We aim to carry this out within three working days. Simple repairs will be raised on a 20-working day priority order. 

“For those properties where it is difficult to diagnose, or appears to be more complex, a building technician or building surveyor will attend depending on the severity,” according to the report.

All planned works orders are placed on a 40 working day priority order. The council will also sometimes commission a specialist damp contractor.

 

The report also includes details of a trial for new ventilation systems.

“As of March 2023, the council has been trialling Positive Intake Ventilation (PIV) units and are rolling these out to properties where high levels of mould have been identified and void properties, where practicable, to assist with reducing the mould spore and humidity levels.

“In instances where the install of the PIV units and other works to remedy building defects are unsuccessful in preventing the reoccurrence of damp mould or condensation in a property, the case is referred to the relevant housing management team for further customer liaison, advice, and support,” according to the report.

If necessary, the council may rehouse tenants, “especially in cases where the damp mould or condensation is exacerbating existing health conditions”.

The council has also set up a dedicated team within construction services “to ensure efficient and effective” responses to damp and mould.

It is planning to introduce training workshops for damp, mould or condensation, to provide guidance and advice to residents.

Correction: at 10.00am, 27.10.2023

This article initially incorrectly stated that there was an increase in damp and mould reports when comparing November and September. 

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