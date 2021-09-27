Council reclaims £3.6m in benefit overpayments from exempt accommodation landlords and tenants

Since April 2019, Birmingham City Council has reclaimed a total of £3.6m from the exempt accommodation sub-sector, which has recently come under scrutiny from both local authorities and the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

David Kinnair, head of benefits at Birmingham City Council, told councillors that the overpayments had occurred “not because of a lack of process, but because of inappropriate or fraudulently claimed housing benefit”.

The figure was revealed on Friday at a meeting of the council’s co-ordinating overview and scrutiny committee, which is currently undertaking an inquiry into exempt accommodation within Birmingham.

Exempt accommodation is the name given to a type of supported housing that is not subject to the usual rules restricting the amount of housing benefit an individual can receive.

Instead, providers of exempt accommodation can claim uncapped levels of housing benefit in exchange for providing support.

The level of support required is largely undefined, with the only rule being that the support must be above “minimal”.