Council refers itself to regulator over compliance concerns

North Yorkshire Council has referred itself to the Regulator of Social Housing as it works to “improve [its] compliancy as a landlord” #UKhousing

North Yorkshire became a unitary authority in 2023 after seven district and borough councils were abolished. It took over all social housing services, including control of more than 8,000 council homes.

In a statement on its website, the council said that while it is compliant in “several areas of activity”, it has “recognised that work needs to be done to meet all elements” of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 after taking responsibility for services from several local authorities last year.

The council said in its statement that the new regulatory standards brought in with the act place “emphasis on decent homes, tenant safety, tenant engagement, transparency and a duty on landlords to highlight any areas of non-compliance to the regulator”.

It said a review, which began when the new council was established, is “aiming to ensure that the best possible housing services are available and meet the national standards set out by the regulator”.

“Officers are now talking to the regulator around plans to improve services for tenants,” it said.

Nic Harne, corporate director for community development at the council, said: “This new act provides the chance to provide the best services and quality of housing for our residents.

“As the landlord for almost 8,500 homes, we welcome the changes it brings. It provides us with a framework for improvement as we create a unified housing management service.