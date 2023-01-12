Council ‘saddened’ after tenant found dead in flat

Local newspaper Southwark News reported interviews with other residents on the Tabard Gardens Estate who claimed that her body was discovered on 6 January after the family living in the flat below hers raised the alarm, but the body may have lain there for months.

Neighbours reported that they had not seen the woman since the summer.

Residents also said the body was discovered after nearly a year of complaints to the council over leaks people thought were coming from the woman’s flat.

One told Southwark News that he first complained to the council about the leak in March 2022 after water from her flat started coming through his ceiling.