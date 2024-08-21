Council scraps direct housing allocation policy after legal challenge from residents

In July, Southwark News reported that many fewer properties were being released on Southwark’s Homesearch website and that some families had been unable to bid on homes for months.

Three families on the council’s waiting list had threatened to take Southwark to court over the policy, arguing it was bypassing the bidding system and providing little information on how people were being selected for direct offers.

Southwark Council suspended its plan to directly allocate properties to people waiting for housing, admitting it “goes against our values of openness and transparency”.

A council spokesperson admitted that the policy had led to “fewer options to bid for” as it had prioritised allocating homes to families in very high need.

Southwark Council told Inside Housing it had suspended its annual lettings plan with immediate effect, “pending a review of current local housing needs and circumstances”.

It said: “Operating an annual lettings policy through direct offer only goes against our values of openness and transparency, especially when it comes to the allocation of housing.”

The council said it had reviewed the policy after the families’ legal challenge, as well as the announcement of emergency rehousing requirements for tower blocks on the Ledbury Estate, which involve 131 households.

Residents of the three towers, which are earmarked for demolition after serious safety issues were found in 2017, were told earlier this month that problems had worsened and that they needed to move as soon as suitable alternative housing could be found.

Southwark added that the borough was under “very considerable, diverse, urgent and increased” housing pressures which had developed since the direct lettings policy was introduced on 4 May.