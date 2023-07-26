Council secures £58m long-term financing package to acquire 200 affordable homes

The package features a 55-year inflation-linked loan. It was arranged by Macquarie Asset Management and provided by Phoenix Group, the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business.

The acquired properties have been earmarked to house those currently homeless or in temporary accommodation.

Yvonne Bear, executive councillor for renewal, recreation and housing at Bromley Council, said: “We are increasing local affordable housing supply, including by building houses as part of our Bromley Homes for Bromley People initiative and by working with partners on acquisitions.