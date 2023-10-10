Council seeks development partner for 1,600-home scheme

Manchester City Council has launched the search for a joint venture partner for the redevelopment of Wythenshawe town centre.

The 15-year plan includes the regeneration of a 1970s shopping centre in south Manchester with a new public square, shops, commercial space and affordable homes.

The proposed 1,600 new homes will feature a mix of tenures, including affordable rent and shared ownership, the council said.

The council acquired the Wythenshawe Civic Centre in 2022 and has consulted with residents and businesses on the investment proposals for the area.