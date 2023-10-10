Council seeks development partner for 1,600-home scheme

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A North West council is searching for a long-term development partner to help deliver a 1,600-home regeneration scheme.
Manchester City Council has launched the search for a joint venture partner for the redevelopment of Wythenshawe town centre.
The 15-year plan includes the regeneration of a 1970s shopping centre in south Manchester with a new public square, shops, commercial space and affordable homes.
The proposed 1,600 new homes will feature a mix of tenures, including affordable rent and shared ownership, the council said.
The council acquired the Wythenshawe Civic Centre in 2022 and has consulted with residents and businesses on the investment proposals for the area.
The proposed new homes will be built on council-owned land close to the civic centre. Part of the site’s multi-storey carpark and current vacant buildings will be repurposed for flexible working spaces and art studios.
The appointed partner will lead the ongoing management of the existing shopping centre, while also considering the wider council-owned land for redevelopment.
Expressions of interest are being accepted until Friday 8 November 2023.
In the second stage of the procurement process, Manchester Council will begin dialogue with prospective teams around the proposals. This will begin in late November, the authority said.
The council hopes that the successful development partner will be announced in late spring 2024.
Savills has been appointed by the council to procure the development partner.
Gavin White, executive member for housing and development at Manchester Council, said: “We know that the civic is the heart of the Wythenshawe community, and we have the key opportunity here to deliver a once in a generation programme of regeneration – including new affordable housing – that will breathe new life into a vital space for local people.
“We are looking for a team that share our long-term ambition for the civic, who will help drive the regeneration in the area and work with us to deliver this project in the coming years, including new shop, new homes and new jobs for Wythenshawe.”
Adam Mirley, head of development at Savills’ Manchester office, said the scheme is “a major regeneration project which will not only breathe new life into the area, but bring with it new homes and jobs and overall visitor experience.”
He added: “We are expecting significant interest in the long-term opportunity and look forward to finding the council a partner with the right credentials to deliver an exemplar development and make a real different to the local community.”
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