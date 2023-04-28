Somerset West and Taunton Council had planned to demolish 140 Woolaway-style houses in north Taunton and replace them with 228 new homes and a community centre.

But only 47 of the homes, deemed defective by the government due to their concrete-frame structure, are now guaranteed to be replaced after contractor Equans withdrew from the South West region.

A spokesperson for the council, now absorbed into the unitary Somerset Council, told Inside Housing that Equans’ decision not to take on new work in the region “does not affect the completion of Phase A properties on the North Taunton Woolaway Project”.