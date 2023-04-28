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A South West council is searching for a new contractor for a major social housing scheme after the main builder pulled out of the region.
Somerset West and Taunton Council had planned to demolish 140 Woolaway-style houses in north Taunton and replace them with 228 new homes and a community centre.
But only 47 of the homes, deemed defective by the government due to their concrete-frame structure, are now guaranteed to be replaced after contractor Equans withdrew from the South West region.
A spokesperson for the council, now absorbed into the unitary Somerset Council, told Inside Housing that Equans’ decision not to take on new work in the region “does not affect the completion of Phase A properties on the North Taunton Woolaway Project”.
“Equans will complete their current contract obligations,” they said, referring to the initial 47 homes covering five sites.
These homes are set to be finished in the next six months.
Somerset Council will now procure a new contractor to build the next two phases, comprising 111 homes across seven sites.
The council is expected to announce the new contractor in the spring or early summer.
Equans, then known as Engie, was appointed as the main contractor for the regeneration scheme in March 2020 and took possession of the Phase A sites in June 2021.
The company refused to provide a reason for pulling out of the South West region.
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