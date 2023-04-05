Bristol Council sees number of households in temporary accommodation surge by 87% compared to pre-pandemic #UKhousing

The report, which was seeking approval to accept and spend Bristol’s homelessness prevention grant allocations for the next two years, as well as funding for an ex-offenders housing scheme, went before cabinet earlier this month.

According to a council report, the increase in temporary accommodation placements has “created a £5m financial pressure” for the local authority.

There are 100,000 households in temporary accommodation across England.

Bristol’s homelessness grants – £3m for 2023-24 and £3.2m for 2024-25 – will go towards additional resources to work with homeless households, homelessness prevention, and initiatives that increase access to affordable housing.

The funding also pays for higher quality and cost-effective supported housing as an alternative to expensive temporary accommodation.

The report states: “Bristol has experienced rising rates of homelessness. Since the pandemic we have seen a 25% increase in households (average of 510 households a month) approaching Bristol City Council because of homelessness-related issues.

“The number of households in temporary accommodation is 87% higher than before the pandemic.”