Council selects development partner for scheme in London

Sutton Council has announced its preferred development partner to deliver 290 new homes in the town centre #UKHousing

The scheme is set to deliver 50% social rent homes.

Councillors backed the appointment of house builder Lovell to lead the redevelopment of Elm Grove at a meeting of the housing, economy and business committee last month.

Elm Grove, which was built in the 1970s, currently has 73 council homes, which will be demolished in the redevelopment.

Sutton Council said residents have had “long-standing” issues with anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping, a lack of lifts and green space, as well as overcrowding.

In March 2022, 79% of residents who took part in a ballot voted in favour of the plans to redevelop Elm Grove.

The council said the new homes will meet “high sustainability standards”, leading to “more comfort, energy efficiency and lower heating bills for residents”.

Works are scheduled to start in May 2025. All current eligible residents choosing to stay on the estate will be offered a new home.