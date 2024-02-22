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Westminster City Council has selected its preferred joint venture partner to deliver the first phase of its redevelopment plans for a 1960s estate.
Mount Anvil was chosen to deliver the first of three sites of the redevelopment of Church Street, known as Site A and valued at around £275m.
The council’s cabinet will make a decision on the recommendation on 29 February before a formal announcement is made.
Redevelopment of Site A is set to provide 429 new homes near Edgware Road, at least 50% of which will be affordable.
There will be 171 homes let at social rent, which includes the re-provision of 98 that were on site.
A total of 214 will be classed as affordable, 63 of which will be new family-sized homes with at least three bedrooms.
Across all three sites, up to 1,120 new homes will be delivered. The scheme will also include the delivery of the new public realm and the Church Street Library.
Planning for the three sites was awarded in June 2023, following 73% of residents voting in favour of the proposals in a residents’ ballot.
Matt Noble, cabinet member for regeneration and renters at Westminster Council, said: “We’ve set out on our pledge to deliver a Fairer Westminster by our plans to improve the Church Street Neighbourhood and to create new opportunities for local people.
“Moving forward in a joint venture partnership means we can now take a further step towards realising this ambition on Site A.
“From building more of the affordable homes the city desperately needs to enhancing the public spaces and services which are vital for our communities, residents will continue to remain at the centre of the changes as work continues.”
Westminster City Council had to regenerate the Ebury Bridge Estate in wealthy Pimlico, which failed after a developer could not be found. Inside Housing spoke to the council in December about how it went back to the drawing board and returned with a green development from its in-house team.
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