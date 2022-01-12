Council self-refers to regulator over fire and electrical safety concerns

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council referred itself after it found 780 outstanding electrical safety inspections, with some properties never having been inspected. It also found 19 outstanding “high-priority” fire safety inspections and a number of issues found with recording cases.

The details emerged in a Housing Revenue Account compliance report, which is set to go before the cabinet today (12 January).

A review in the third quarter of 2021/22 revealed that 19 high-priority actions identified by fire risk assessments between 2016 and 2020 were still outstanding in Bournemouth. There were also 189 medium-priority actions outstanding.

The council found “inconsistencies” in the codes used for work orders to raise electrical safety inspections while undertaking improvement work to the monitoring and reporting of performance and the robustness of data collected in Bournemouth.

It also found missing data and cases not being recorded correctly when access was denied.

At the end of September 2021, 85.83% of domestic and communal properties in Bournemouth had a current satisfactory electrical safety inspection, with 780 outstanding inspections, including 249 relating to communal areas in flat blocks.

As of 17 December, there were 376 domestic and two communal outstanding electrical safety inspections, while 18 domestic properties and 64 communal areas had never been inspected.