The defects in the development in Longfield Crescent, consisting of 27 affordable homes built in 2019 by offsite construction firm Mid Group, include leaks and subsequent mould growth.

Mid Group collapsed and was taken over by administrators in 2022.

Residents confirmed to Inside Housing that leaks in the building had led to damp and mould in their homes.

The details emerged in a council report, which went before the mayor and cabinet in December.