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Lewisham Council has started remediation work on blocks completed by a now collapsed contractor after finding “several defects”.
The defects in the development in Longfield Crescent, consisting of 27 affordable homes built in 2019 by offsite construction firm Mid Group, include leaks and subsequent mould growth.
Mid Group collapsed and was taken over by administrators in 2022.
Residents confirmed to Inside Housing that leaks in the building had led to damp and mould in their homes.
The details emerged in a council report, which went before the mayor and cabinet in December.
The report said: “This project provided 27 affordable homes and completed in 2019 by our principal contractor MID Group.
“This contractor is now insolvent. Following completion, several defects were reported relating to water penetration and consequent mould growth.
“These are timber framed buildings so the possibility of the effect of protracted water penetration on the structure is particularly significant, particularly in view of defects observed above.
“The objective of the project team is to achieve a speedy resolution of the defects which will ensure resident safety and restore residents’ full access to external balconies and terraces.”
United Living is doing the remediation work on the estate.
The full works and budget required is expected to go before the mayor and cabinet in a report later this year.
A Lewisham Council spokesperson told Inside Housing that it would be undertaking a thorough review of lessons learned to “ensure future developments do not experience similar issues after completion”.
They said: “We are aware of the issues affecting properties in our Longfield Crescent development and work is underway to address these, with repairs already carried out where possible.
“Addressing these defects has been made more difficult by the original contractor having gone into administration.
“In order to understand the full extent of these issues and ensure we can prevent them from occurring in the future, we will be carrying out further surveys and more extensive remedial works in 2024.
“We apologise to residents for the impact these issues have had and remain in regular contact with those affected to keep them updated on progress.
“We will also be carrying out a thorough review of lessons learned to ensure future developments do not experience similar issues after completion.”
The most recent survey by the Home Builders Federation found that around 95% of newly built homes have at least one defect.
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