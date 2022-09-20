Council steps in to save more than 400 homes after developer goes under

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A district council in Derbyshire is taking over a scheme to deliver more than 400 homes after its main contractor went bust due to the impact of price increases on fixed-price contracts.
Bolsover District Council is taking over a number of sites linked to its £36m housebuilding programme after developer Robert Woodhead, known as Woodhead, announced that it would be placed in voluntary liquidation.
The developer ceased trading last week and has made the majority of its employees redundant.
Woodhead said the decision was caused by “well-documented market conditions” and the “impact of rapid price increases throughout the supply chain, coupled with fixed-price contracts”.
Woodhead’s board said: “The directors are devastated at having to make this decision. Having worked tirelessly to mitigate these issues over recent months, ultimately the business faced a range of cash flow challenges in recent weeks that proved insurmountable and concluded that the company could not continue trading.”
For its part, the council hopes to keep site teams and sub-contractors together and take over the management of those jobs.
The developer had been working on the scheme for two years, with another two set to run under the deal to deliver more than 400 homes.
Steve Fritchley, leader of the council, said: “We are sad to hear that Woodhead Construction has had to call it a day but at Bolsover District Council we take a pragmatic approach and have acted quickly to save projects and save jobs.
“We have taken steps to safeguard our building projects by bringing together an in-house building contractor who can secure the projects we have already begun and work with us to build on the ones we have planned.
“This includes employing former Woodhead Construction personnel who are key players on our projects and vital to the success of our ambitions.
“We are working with the current supply chain to keep our projects going to ensure as little disruption as possible.”
Mr Fritchley said that the council is in talks with various parties to take direct control of its future construction plans.
Woodhead has appointed RSM UK to help place the company into voluntary liquidation and the firm will be writing to all creditors to explain the process.
Inside Housing reported last month how associations were being forced to rethink their relationships with SME house builders and construction firms to help ward off insolvencies and provide stability to development pipelines.
The concern comes after the news that 360 house builders went bust during the past financial year, a year-on-year increase of 75%.
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