Council steps in to save more than 400 homes after developer goes under

Bolsover District Council is taking over a number of sites linked to its £36m housebuilding programme after developer Robert Woodhead, known as Woodhead, announced that it would be placed in voluntary liquidation.

The developer ceased trading last week and has made the majority of its employees redundant.

Woodhead said the decision was caused by “well-documented market conditions” and the “impact of rapid price increases throughout the supply chain, coupled with fixed-price contracts”.

Woodhead’s board said: “The directors are devastated at having to make this decision. Having worked tirelessly to mitigate these issues over recent months, ultimately the business faced a range of cash flow challenges in recent weeks that proved insurmountable and concluded that the company could not continue trading.”