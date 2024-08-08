Council tells residents they must leave estate over fire safety risk

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Southwark Council has informed the residents of an estate earmarked for demolition that they will have to move out over fire safety concerns.
People living on the Ledbury Estate, which was found to have serious safety issues in 2017 after a survey ordered in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, were told last week that problems with the three remaining buildings had “worsened”.
Combined with the storage of lithium batteries needed for mobility scooters, which increases the risk of fire, this posed too great a risk to safety, the local authority said.
The council informed residents of the need for them to move out “as soon as [it] can find suitable alternative housing”.
In August 2017, Southwark Council turned off the gas supply to the four tower blocks that made up the Ledbury Estate, after a survey, ordered in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, prompted experts to warn that they were at risk of partially collapsing in the event of a gas explosion.
The council initially denied these claims, but decided to switch the gas off when engineering consultancy Arup said it could not guarantee the safety of the blocks.
The blocks were built using the controversial large panel system method of construction, which involves effectively stacking large blocks of precast concrete on top of one another. It was widely discredited after the Ronan Point disaster in 1968, in which a tower block built this way partially collapsed.
Residents had also reported cracks in the walls of their flats, some large enough to fit a fist through.
Along with cutting off the gas supply, the council installed a waking watch. Southwark initially planned to refurbish the blocks, but a report by Arup in 2019 identified that essential work to give the towers another 50 years of life was likely to cost far more than the £32m earmarked.
In 2021, 86% of residents who took part in a ballot voted to demolish the Ledbury towers and replace them with new homes.
The vast majority of the 131 households currently living in the blocks are in temporary accommodation.
In a statement, Southwark said: “Fire risk assessments for the blocks have been carried out regularly throughout this time.
“During our most recent check, we have found that some of the existing problems with the three tower buildings have worsened.
“When combined with another recent issue – the storage of lithium batteries needed for mobility scooters, which increases the risk of fire – it was agreed that we cannot risk people living in the blocks long term while the new homes are completed on site.”
The council said the situation was being managed in the short term through additional safety works, the waking watch remaining in place and a “zero-tolerance approach to modes of transport that need lithium batteries, such as e-scooters and e-bikes”.
Sarah King, cabinet member for council homes at Southwark, said: “Despite what we know about the long-term issues with the Ledbury Estate, this must have come as a shock for everyone living [there].
“I have so much sympathy for residents who have to uproot themselves from their homes much sooner than expected, but their safety has to be our first priority and it’s not something we can compromise on.
“The action we have taken today follows advice from our fire consultants Frankhams after our joint, intrusive fire risk inspection (FRA4) discovered that existing problems with all three tower block buildings have worsened.”
She said that, when combined with the new problems caused by storing lithium batteries needed for e-scooters, “we have agreed that we cannot risk people living in the blocks long term while we wait for the new homes to be built on site”.
“Residents will have to move out for their safety and the buildings will be demolished as planned.
“All residents will be supported at every stage with help and information about where they will move to and how we can help them settle into their new homes.
“Housing officers and fire safety experts will be based at the Ledbury tenants and residents hall, and our 24/7 waking watch will remain on site to continue monitoring and mitigating risk,” Ms King added.
In June, Inside Housing revealed that Southwark Council had not carried out proactive electrical safety tests in its homes since at least 2018.
The council is currently under investigation by the Regulator of Social Housing following a self-referral.
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