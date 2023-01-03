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Council tenant ordered to pay £33,895 after illegally subletting home

News03.01.23by Grainne Cuffe

A council tenant has been ordered to pay £33,895 after illegally subletting her home to a family for £900 per month. 

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Following a three-year investigation by Haringey Council, Miriam Bailor was found guilty of tenancy fraud after a two-day trial at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. 

She was ordered to pay the money after a separate civil proceeding in September last year. 

Ms Bailor became a tenant of the property in Tottenham, north London, in October 1998 and lived there until December 2017. 

Concerns were initially raised by a contractor that she was no longer living in the home.

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From then, an investigation by the council’s audit and anti-fraud team found that a family was living in the property in Ms Bailor’s absence.  

Ms Bailor was interviewed under caution by officers from Haringey’s investigation team, in which all available evidence was presented to her. 

Throughout the interview she maintained that she was living at the tenancy address and claimed that any money she received from the sub-tenants was for childcare she provided for them.

Ms Bailor pleaded not guilty in court. 

After the guilty verdict, the district judge said what Ms Bailor did “was clearly intentional and done for profit” and “undermines the system used by local authorities to grant secure tenancies”. 

Sarah Williams, cabinet member for finance and local investment at Haringey Council, said she hopes the case “serves as a reminder to those who are thinking they are above the law”. 

She added: “For years, Miriam Bailor cheated the housing system and thought she would get away with it. 

“Haringey, like a lot of local authorities, has a huge demand for social housing, and people like Miriam Bailor deny families a decent home.

“I am delighted we have recovered this property and will now let it to a family in genuine need.”

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