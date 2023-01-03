Council tenant ordered to pay £33,895 after illegally subletting home

Following a three-year investigation by Haringey Council, Miriam Bailor was found guilty of tenancy fraud after a two-day trial at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court.

She was ordered to pay the money after a separate civil proceeding in September last year.

Ms Bailor became a tenant of the property in Tottenham, north London, in October 1998 and lived there until December 2017.

Concerns were initially raised by a contractor that she was no longer living in the home.