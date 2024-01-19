A secure council tenant and campaigner who has been fighting against the demolition of an estate in south London has won her claim after a judicial review at the High Court #ukhousing

Using the amendment, which was approved by Southwark Council in March 2023, the association had made a “drop-in” application on the site, which she said went far beyond the original plans by increasing the height of tower blocks overlooking Burgess Park.

But Ms Dennis argued that a later amendment to the planning permission had made it much easier for NHG to differ from the original masterplan.

In 2015, Southwark Council granted NHG planning permission to demolish and rebuild the 1970s estate according to a new masterplan developed with the community.

Aysen Dennis won her claim against Southwark Council and Notting Hill Genesis’ (NHG) plans to regenerate the Aylesbury Estate, following a judicial review this week.

By approving the amendment, she claimed that Southwark gave the association further “extensive powers” beyond the rights originally granted, allowing it to “mix and match” new planning permissions across the estate.

The blocks, the highest of which would reach 26 storeys, would provide 614 homes, of which 50% would be affordable. The council argued that its new local plan required the scheme to deliver increased levels of housing.

Large-scale estate regenerations often unfold in phases from outline planning permissions over time, and campaigners argue that developers can use these “drop-in” applications to deviate from what was promised to residents.

The judge, Justice Holgate, said that Southwark and NHG’s submissions “lacked coherence”. He agreed that the original permission was not severable and that the decision to amend the planning permission must be quashed.

Ms Dennis, who has lived at Aylesbury for more than 30 years, said that Southwark Council was allowing NHG “to do what they want through the back door”.

She added: “We demand social housing, not social cleansing.”

Of the phases of the Aylesbury regeneration that are either completed or on site, 804 – or 56% of the total – will be for social rent.

This latest phase is one in a long history of redevelopment on the estate and would see the demolition of five buildings, including Ms Dennis’ home, which she has previously opened for an anti-gentrification exhibition.