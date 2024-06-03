The deal between Waltham Forest Council and the housing management firm will see properties procured inside and outside the borough to “provide long-term good-quality homes, let on assured shorthold tenancies, to discharge the council’s homelessness duties, and move households on from temporary accommodation”.

According to a new council report, set to go before cabinet on 4 June, the joint venture was initially approved by the local authority in 2022, but was suspended due to “adverse market conditions”.

However, it is back on the table “given the high level of homelessness” and the subsequent “need for the council to continue to acquire shared and self-contained temporary accommodation to meet the needs of homeless households in the borough”.

The 2022 approval was contingent on legal agreements being finalised by 31 March 2023.