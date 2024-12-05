A large city council has agreed to apologise after the care watchdog found that a disabled child lived in an unsafe flat for 18 months longer than needed #UKhousing

Council to apologise for length of time disabled child was left in unsuitable temporary accommodation #UKhousing

She said the sleeping arrangements were unsuitable and the stairs posed a risk to her son as he had no sense of danger.

However, the child’s mother said the two-bedroom property posed a danger because of her son’s needs.

The family of three included a child who had “complex needs and medical conditions”, and they had been placed in temporary accommodation by Manchester City Council after becoming homeless.

The council agreed the property was unsuitable and offered other accommodation, but “ultimately agreed all were unsuitable for her needs”.

The mother complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman in February 2024 and was eventually offered a more suitable property in August.

The subsequent investigation found the council took too long to find the family suitable alternative accommodation. It also found the council did not have sufficient regard to the public sector equality duty when considering the family’s need for alternative accommodation, given the son’s disabilities.

Amerdeep Somal, the local government and social care ombudsman, said: “Manchester City Council had a duty to find this family suitable temporary accommodation. And while I appreciate this family’s specific needs meant it may have been more difficult to find them a property, I cannot accept they are so unusual as to warrant such a long wait.

“This has had a significant and detrimental effect on the family: the mother could not get a good night’s sleep as she had to share a room with her son, while the son was at constant risk of injury from using the stairs.

“I am pleased the council has latterly accepted my findings and has now agreed to put in place the recommendations I have made.”

The council agreed to apologise to the mother and pay her £3,600 for the 18 months the family spent in unsuitable accommodation.