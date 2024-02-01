Council to consider demolishing blocks due to £5.5m fire safety bill

Harlow Council is considering demolishing two blocks of flats that need remediation as it expects the fire safety bill to run into millions of pounds #UKhousing

There are 15 council tenants and 34 leaseholders in the blocks, 14 of which are let to private renters. Five homes are vacant.

Harlow said it was taking the “difficult decision” to move residents out due to “increasing costs of works advised by the fire service”.

Deeper investigations revealed that the external wall system “does not provide adequate fire protection”, the blocks do not have the right compartmentation to stop the spread of fire, and there is asbestos in the walls that needs to be removed.

The local authority has so far spent more than £300,000 on fire safety works on the four-story residential blocks in Sycamore Field, while £5.5m more will need to be spent on further measures.

The council said with leaseholders facing a major works bill of over £110,000, the “substantial cost of further improvement works does not provide value for money” and it would be “more cost effective to move people out and demolish the buildings”.

It also said the work would also cause “huge upheaval”, with all residents having to move out while it was carried out.

Since December 2020, following recommendations from the fire service, Harlow Council has implemented a range of safety measures to the blocks, including a walking watch at a cost of £4,000 per week.

It also installed a full fire detection system, closed the underground car park, improved non-recycling chutes, and built new stores for recycling bins.

Further intrusive investigations of the buildings were undertaken as homes became vacant, which revealed that the external wall system does not provide adequate fire protection.

Investigations also found that most structures in the building do not have the right compartmentation to stop the spread of fire. This means the entire wall system and structure would need upgrading.

The council said the issue is further complicated by asbestos in the walls, which would require removal during works. It added that although the works would contribute to further improving fire safety, the waking watch and closure of the car park may have to remain in place permanently.